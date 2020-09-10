Kent County Commission greenlights deal to expand park

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is one step closer to its goal of creating a regional park along the Grand River.

Thursday, the Kent County Commission unanimously approved a project agreement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to buy property from Ada Holdings to expand Chief Hazy Cloud Park, located off Pettis Avenue just east of Egypt Valley Avenue NE in Ada Township.

A DNR trust fund is paying roughly $1.7 million for the property, with Ada Holdings “contributing” the remaining 30% toward the purchase price.

The resolution from Commissioner Vorhees says the two properties included in the purchase agreement are the last the county will purchase for the park expansion. They’ll add 71 acres and a half-mile of river frontage to the park, which will ultimately span 323 acres, including 3.1 miles of river frontage.

The long-term plan for Chief Hazy Cloud Park calls for “extensive river access, trails, natural areas and recreational opportunities.”

The county expects to close on the final property by the second quarter of next year.