Kent County Commission discusses adopting CROWN Act

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Commission discussed a proclamation Thursday that prohibits discrimination based on hair style or texture.

The CROWN Act, created by the Dove company, has been adopted in states and counties across the country. The Act first passed in California and was adopted by Ingham County this week.

The discrimination issue largely impacts Black women in the workplace. Surveys show some 80% modify their natural hair to fit social or professional norms.

Multiple commissioners talked about wanting to work on supporting the bill, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” It would add to the state’s Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“We’d like to … make sure that certain hairstyles that African Americans are protected under the race category, but then also look at it more broadly in terms of all people that have a different sort of style and perspective being represented …” Kent County Commissioner Michelle McCloud said. “It’s not just about race, it’s also about … how important CROWN and your crown is to who you are.”

A decision has not yet been made on the proclamation.