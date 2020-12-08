Kent County clerk sets general election audit schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Clerk’s Office’s routine audit of the Nov. 3 election will begin Wednesday and continue over the following couple of weeks.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons released the schedule Tuesday:

Byron Township, Precinct 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

East Grand Rapids, Precinct 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

Grandville, Precinct 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Wyoming, Precinct 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14

Plainfield Township, Precinct 4: Dec. 15

Cannon Township, Precinct 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16

Cascade Township, Precinct 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17

City of Grand Rapids, Precinct 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18

Caledonia Township, Precinct 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21.

Dates for Oakfield Township, Precinct 3 and Grand Rapids Township, Precinct 1 are yet to be determined.

Each audit will be held at the Kent County Administration Building in downtown Grand Rapids and will be open to the public.

“The spotlight on this election has provided every voter with a tremendous opportunity to learn exactly how our elections are administered,” Lyons, a Republican, said in a statement. “Critical to understand are the many checks-and-balances that we perform before, during, and after every election to ensure that our elections are conducted properly. Elections in Kent County are secure, accurate, fair, and transparent and these audits provide the public with the assurance.”

The clerk’s office explained such audits happen after every statewide general election under state law. The office picks between 10 and 12 of its 252 precincts to check out, going over administrative procedures before, during and after the election, including ballot counting.

The county will also recount the ballots for president and U.S senator. The recount, the clerk’s office explained, will confirm all the equipment worked as it should have. The results will be made public.

Certified election results show President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the county by about 22,000 votes. Senate candidate John James, a Republican, won Kent County by about 1,500 votes, but lost the statewide election to Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters.