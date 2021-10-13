Kent County breaks ground on Cedar Springs facility

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kent County has broken ground on a new facility in Cedar Springs.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County broke ground Wednesday on a new facility in Cedar Springs.

The North County Campus, located at 4191 17 Mile Road, will house a sub-station for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a clinic for the health department and other spaces for county services, the county said in a release.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved $12.5 million for the project in January of 2020 and another $630,000 was appropriated in August of 2021, officials say.

A rendering of the Kent County North Campus. (courtesy Kent County)

Construction of the 30,000 square foot campus is expected to be done in April of 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links