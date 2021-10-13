Kent County breaks ground on Cedar Springs facility

Kent County has broken ground on a new facility in Cedar Springs.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County broke ground Wednesday on a new facility in Cedar Springs.

The North County Campus, located at 4191 17 Mile Road, will house a sub-station for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a clinic for the health department and other spaces for county services, the county said in a release.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved $12.5 million for the project in January of 2020 and another $630,000 was appropriated in August of 2021, officials say.

A rendering of the Kent County North Campus. (courtesy Kent County)

Construction of the 30,000 square foot campus is expected to be done in April of 2023.