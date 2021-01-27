Kent County authorities look for missing man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities say they are looking for a missing 43-year-old man.

Richard Drayton was last seen walking away from his Belmont home around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly gray sweatpants, police say.

Authorities say he has health issues that need daily treatment.

Investigators say there is no indication Drayton is a danger to himself or others.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.