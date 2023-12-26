GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County undersheriff is retiring from law enforcement after 28 years.

Chuck DeWitt was hired as a patrol deputy in 1995, then was promoted through the ranks, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. In November 2018, he was appointed undersheriff.

“It has been an enormous honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Kent County,” DeWitt said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says DeWitt worked to implement a Kent County jail program for those who struggle with addiction.

“It is bittersweet to see someone go who has brought so much to our agency and community,” Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said in a statement. “He will be sorely missed.”

DeWitt will now continue his career outside of law enforcement.