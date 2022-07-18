GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a phone scam.

The caller, posing as a law enforcement officer, tries to get the victim to send bond money to get a loved one out of jail. In some cases, the caller threatens to arrest the person if money is not sent.

Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said the call often comes from a number that looks like it’s the sheriff’s office, but the number is fake. DeWitt says the caller sometimes uses the name of a real person at the department.

He wants to remind everyone that the sheriff’s office would never solicit payment for fines or bond over the phone. If you get a call like this, you are reminded to hang up and report the incident.

