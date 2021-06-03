Kent Co. Sheriff: Beware of kidnapping ransom scam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning people about a kidnapping ransom scam.

Scammers will call victims from a number that appears to be from a family member using spoofing technology, often targeting those who are middle to older-aged, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office warned in a Thursday release.

The victim is told a family member has been kidnapped, and that the victim must remain on the phone to wire ransom money, the sheriff’s office said.

The scammer will know the family member’s name, and will play the sound of someone screaming in the background which some victims say sound like their family member, authorities say.

The scam is happening nationwide, and the sheriff’s office says it has had multiple calls from victims believing a family member was kidnapped.

“Although no one is physically kidnapped in this scam, they are often incredibly traumatic for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

If you receive a similar call, authorities say to remain calm, avoid sharing information and ask to speak to the family member. If you are not sure if it’s a scam or a kidnapping, you should try contacting your family member directly or contact the police.