Kent Co. school under lockout after social media threat

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Highlands Middle School in Plainfield Township is under a lockout after the school received a threat on social media.

The school initiated the lockout around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Northview Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Elizabeth Cotter.

A lockout means students can move freely through the school, but they cannot leave the building.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the threat.

Cotter says parents can pick up their kids if needed, but students will not be able to leave for any other reason.

It’s expected the school will let out at the normal time.