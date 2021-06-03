Kent Co.’s Chief Hazy Cloud Park grows to nearly 400 acres

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has acquired more land to expand Chief Hazy Cloud Park.

The acquisition will expand the park to 395 acres, Kent County said in a Thursday release. The land added to the natural preserve includes woods, wetlands and three miles on the Grand River.

Plans for this expansion of the park, which was first established in the 1920s, has been part of Kent County’s Parks Master Plan for the past 20 years, the county said.

“The past year has reinforced the importance of having spaces where people and families can enjoy outdoor activities,” Mandy Bolter, the Kent County Board of Commissioners chair said in the release. “For years, we’ve been committed to expanding this park to offer more opportunities for residents and we now look forward to giving people the chance to see this beautiful, natural green space for themselves.”

A map of the planned expansion, along with an artist rendering of the bridge the county would like to eventually add to connect it to Roselle Park. (courtesy Kent County Parks)

The county would like to eventually connect Chief Hazy Cloud Park to Roselle Park — located on the other side of the Grand River — with a pedestrian bridge.