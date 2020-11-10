Kent Co. recycling program now accepting paper cups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County residents can now recycle paper coffee and soda cups.

The Kent County Department of Public Works is now encouraging resident to clean and empty the paper cups and drop them off at one of the county’s recycling centers.

Until recently, paper mills that purchase recycled material didn’t accept them due to the plastic lining that coats the cup’s rim and inside. However, the county says paper mills have created new processes and technology to accept paper cups.

The county says it will launch an outreach campaign to inform residents of its new recycling capacities.

Officials note the county is among the growing list of Michigan communities to accept paper cups as part of its recycling program.

More information can be found online.