Kent Co. public meeting change-up: Legit or illegal?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protestors seeking to draw attention to the county’s cooperation with the federal government’s immigrant detention policy have been showing up at Kent County commission meetings to voice their outrage.

The commission responded by moving the public out of its meetings, sparking a new series of protests.

The county board is trying to avoid violating First Amendment rights of citizens while ensuring it can get its business done in an orderly fashion. Whether it has managed to walk that line is a matter of debate.

HOW IT GOT TO THIS

The issue: the county has a contract with federal immigration authorities that many believe helps the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement separate families.

Some on the Kent County Commission are sympathetic, but also say they need to do the important business of the county.

“I welcome those voices of protest against things that are going the opposite way that the people would like to see them,” said commissioner Robert Womack of Grand Rapids. “At the same time I do believe the protestors should respect the rules of the board of commissioners.”

Commissioners say that they have not been able to get through their business.

“That’s the whole point, is to make sure there’s an orderly process to get every comment heard,” said Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt.

NEW FORMAT

At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Commission moved its meeting to another building. Then at its last meeting on Sept. 27, the commission blocked off its board chambers, allowing the public to only watch from a nearby room. Members of the public could submit comment cards and then be escorted in by sheriff’s deputies to address the board.

“So I went into the area that was designated for us and there was two other people and there were three sheriffs in there to make sure we didn’t get rowdy. We were good,” said August Treu.

He has attended meetings in the past and is now running for office in hopes of unseating the current board chairman.

Treu said he had questions to ask a member before the meeting, but was barred from doing so.

“I was just kind of surprised and shocked by the whole experience,” said Treu.

INTERPRETING THE LAW

Under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, the public is guaranteed access to meetings held by governmental groups. However, the interpretation of that act passed in 1976 has led to dozens of lawsuits and opinions.

“One of the things that we’ve researched very, very diligently is the Open Meetings Act,” Britt said. “Confrontation is not mandated by the act.”

The county says the act allows for the two strategies it employed: moving the meeting to another location, and separating the public to another room.

“Anything that dissolves a need to physically move people from a meeting when they will not conduct themselves in an orderly, peaceful fashion is in order, as long as the public gets an opportunity to hear the proceedings,” Britt said.

But Robin Luce-Herrmann, an attorney who works with the Michigan Press Association and specializes in the Open Meetings Act, says it’s not that clear.

“To bar everyone from attending in person live, I think that that violates both the spirit and some of the provisions of the Open Meetings Act,” Luce-Herrmann said. “It really is fundamental to our democracy to see our government in action in person.”

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette or Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker have the authority to try anyone who has potentially violated the Michigan Open Meetings Act. However, neither have indicated any plans to do so in this case.

Luce-Herrmann says normally, people who disrupt meetings are removed and everyone else is allowed to stay. However, the Kent County Board of Commissioners wants to avoid arrest and removal procedures in their meetings.

“We don’t want to have to remove people from the board room. Everybody agrees with that notion that we don’t want people arrested or anything of that sort,” Britt said.

Some argue that democracy is supposed to be messy.

“Citizens are entitled to attend in person and I think that means in the same room as (the commission),” Luce-Herrmann said.

While the county says it did not violate the law, it’s trying to address concerns and keep the meetings open.

The next county commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Britt says that meeting will work differently based on feedback they have received.