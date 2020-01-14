Kent County officer who hit pedestrian identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the Kent County corrections officer who was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting a pedestrian.

Law enforcement confirms that the officer is 49-year-old Brian Johnson.

An undated courtesy photo of Brian Johnson.

Investigators with the Grand Rapids Police Department tell us Johnson hit and injured a pedestrian in downtown Grand Rapids Friday night around 11:15 p.m.

He was arrested and taken to the Ottawa County Jail but has been released.

News 8 went to Johnson’s home Monday to try and speak with him, but when he saw our news van, he went inside and did not answer the door.

The 24-year-old woman who was hit has been identified as Kelsey Liley. GRPD says she was crossing Market Avenue, south of Fulton Street when Johnson drove into her.

According to the investigation, Johnson stopped and stayed on the scene. When investigating officers arrived, they suspected Johnson had been drinking, and testing determined that he was intoxicated. His blood alcohol content has not been released.

A friend tells News 8 that Liley is out of the hospital and recovering with family. Her GofundMe page has already exceeded its goal of $5,000.

A courtesy photo of Kelsey Lily in the hospital.

Liley was initially taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“We take incidents like this very seriously,” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told News 8 over the phone. “We regret that this incident has taken place and we understand the gravity. Our thoughts go out to the person who was struck.”

GRPD is conducting the criminal investigation and expects to pass its investigation onto the prosecutor’s office later this week.

LaJoye-Young said her department will be conducting a separate investigation internally to address the officer’s status.

