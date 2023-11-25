WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that broke out at the former DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center Friday night could have impacts on one Kent County nonprofit this Christmas.

According to Walker Fire Chief David Pelton, the fire was reported around 9 p.m.. Fire crews were called to the facility after reports of smoke in the building. According to Pelton, once they arrived, it was upgraded to a second alarm.

“We were able to locate the fire, get it extinguished … but it’s just a lot of this fire was in the walls, in this western wall here, behind the electrical panels. And so it was looking for hot pockets inside that wall to get it finally extinguished,” said Pelton. “It took a lot of time, so we were here until almost 4:30 in the morning.”

Santa Claus Girls, a nonprofit in Kent County that provides gifts to families in need during the holidays, operates out of the facility. Now, two weeks before their delivery date, they’re left waiting to find out if smoke caused by the fire ruined this year’s gifts.

“I can’t imagine what we are going to do if we’ve lost all the merchandise,” said Mary Bartling, with Santa Claus Girls.

Back in 2020, the nonprofit lost the building they were operating out of. A year later, in 2021, they signed a five-year lease with the Deltaplex.

The nonprofit says this year they have around 7,500 children signed up to receive Christmas gifts.

“Everything that we have, it’s all in here and it’s ready to go for a lot of children in Kent County,” Bartling said.

The organization said the next two days are a waiting game to see if the presents can be salvaged. Bartling said ServePro is working to deodorize the building.

“We were disappointed yesterday to hear that there was a fire,” Rick Bartling, also a member of Santa Claus Girls, said. “We were pleasantly surprised today to find there was no fire in our section of the building. Or water damage. There was no water damage. There was no soot on any of our merchandise.”

During Friday’s fire, Pelton said one firefighter from the City of Walker was injured after he fell on ice. After some x-rays, Pelton said he is home now and doing well.

As for Santa Claus Girls, they should know by Wednesday if their merchandise can be saved.

The cause of the fire is still an ongoing investigation.