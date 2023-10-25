GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At first, a Kent County man thought he hadn’t won anything from the lottery. Then, he realized he had scanned an old ticket.

When he scanned the right ticket, he learned he had won $313,197 — half of the $626,394 Fantasy 5 jackpot — in the Oct. 6 drawing.

“I scanned the correct ticket and started shaking when the prize amount of $313,197 came up on the screen,” the man, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. “It was so exciting.”

The 40-year-old man bought the winning ticket at a Wyoming gas station: the Kum & Go at 5437 Division Avenue South.

According to the Michigan Lottery, he intends to pay bills, help out his family and save the rest of his winnings.