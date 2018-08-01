Kent County

Kent Co. man keeps $200K lottery win from wife for days

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 05:08 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 05:08 PM EDT

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man is nearly $200,000 richer, thanks to a split-second decision he made while returning from a family outing.

The man told Michigan Lottery officials he was on the trip back from a “family obligation” Friday when he stopped to buy a drink at Zerka’s General Store in Stanton. When he saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $150,00 he opted to buy a ticket.

One of his five easy picks hit it big with the winning numbers: 3, 6, 11, 29 and 38.

The man said when he checked the ticket the next morning he couldn’t believe his eyes and kept the big news to himself.

"I looked at the ticket over and over, but kept the news to myself until I knew for sure I had a winner. After I called the Lottery office Monday and they confirmed I had won, I told my wife the good news,” he said.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, visited the lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize. The Michigan Lottery says he plans to buy a new care, take a vacation, then invest the rest of his winnings for his retirement.

