Kent Co. Health Dept. offering free radon testing kits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January is National Radon Action Month and the Kent County Health Department wants to help you make sure your family is safe.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless and colorless byproduct of uranium decay in soils. It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.

Brendan Earl, health department’s supervising sanitarian, says Michigan has moderate to high radon levels in soils and homes.

The short-term kits being provided by the Kent County Health Department include a piece of cardboard that you leave in your house between two and 90 days. The test requires that you hang it out in the lowest portion of your home.

“Any place that you spend time like a basement, a basement bedroom, a living area in the basement,” Earl said.

After that time, you pack the test back up and send it to a state lab to be analyzed. Earl says this usually takes two to three weeks.

If your home is found to have radon levels of concern, there is a system that can be installed that pulls air from the foundation of your house and releases it outside.

People can pick up free radon testing kits at the health department’s main building at 700 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, South Clinic in Kentwood, Sheldon Clinic Sheldon Complex on Franklin Street or North County Clinic in Rockford.

More information about the department’s clinics can be found online.