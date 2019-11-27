Kent Co. Health Department to offer free HIV testing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will provide free, walk-in HIV testing in early December in recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

The confidential, finger-poke tests will be available Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec.6 at the health department’s clinic on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids. Walk-ins are welcome between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Preliminary test results will be available in approximately 20 minutes, according to a release from KCHD. The department’s certified counselors will be on hand to discuss HIV prevention and pre-exposure medication.

More than 1.2 million adults in the U.S. are living with HIV and of those adults, 15% don’t know they have the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information on HIV can be found on the CDC’s website.