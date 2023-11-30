GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will offer free walk-in HIV testing Friday.

The health department’s main clinic, located in Grand Rapids at 700 Fuller Ave. NE, will offer the testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 20% of those who have HIV don’t know they are infected.

“People who don’t know they have HIV have a higher risk of serious medical problems and death,” April Hight, supervisor of KCHD’s Personal Health Services Division, said in a release. “They can also pass the virus to others.”

Early diagnosis is essential, since the illness damages the immune system over time, according to the health department.

“HIV can often go undiagnosed because there may not be any obvious signs and symptoms,” Hight said. “That’s why it’s important to get tested regularly, especially if you have multiple sex or needle sharing partners.”

For people with HIV, there are treatments to prevent the virus’ progression, as well as its transmission. There is also medicine to reduce the risk of getting HIV, the health department says.

The free testing is in recognition of World AIDS Day, which dates back to 1988.