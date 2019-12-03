Kent County to stop recycling plastic bags

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say the Kent County’s recycling program will no longer accept plastic shopping bags and shredded paper starting on New Year’s.

Plastic bags have created issues at recycling sorting centers like shutdowns due to bags tangling around machinery and mixing with bales of paper, according to the Kent County Department of Public Works.

In addition, officials say there isn’t a recycling market for bags from curbside recycling collection. Therefore, the county has paid to send them to an engineered fuel facility in Indiana, making it the only recyclable item sorted by Kent County that does not go to a recycling market.

The county says it will no longer accept shredded paper because it is often too small to get detected and sorted accordingly.

The county urges residents to take bags back to stores that offer a collection system for that item. Officials encourage people to only to shred what is necessary for security purposes and recycle whole pieces of paper.

More information about recycling plastic bags and other items can be found online.