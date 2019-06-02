Dispatchers: Lightning strikes gas meter, sparks fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say lightning struck a gas meter, causing a house fire.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the 7700 block of Leonard Street NE near Crahen Avenue in Ada Township.

Dispatchers say flames were showing at the back of the house when crews arrived.

Officials say when additional fire crews arrived, they reported flames were showing through the roof of the house.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, including if there were any injuries.