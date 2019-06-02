Kent County

Dispatchers: Lightning strikes gas meter, sparks fire

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 05:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:23 PM EDT

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say lightning struck a gas meter, causing a house fire.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the 7700 block of Leonard Street NE near Crahen Avenue in Ada Township.

Dispatchers say flames were showing at the back of the house when crews arrived.

Officials say when additional fire crews arrived, they reported flames were showing through the roof of the house.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, including if there were any injuries.

