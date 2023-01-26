Deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man involved in armed robbery last year. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man they say was involved in an armed robbery near Grand Rapids late last year.

The robbery happened on Dec. 22, 2022 around 9 p.m. at the Smoke Shop, located on Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road in Alpine Township.

A suspect armed with a pistol demanded money from the Smoke Shop, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

The sheriff’s office also released two photos on Thursday.

Deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man involved in armed robbery last year. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff's Office)

“Investigative means have been exhausted and detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying who this is,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.