Kent Co. deputies seek pair who robbed cellphone store

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the two people who robbed a cellphone store south of Grand Rapids Wednesday.



It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the AT&T on Kalamazoo Avenue south of M-6 in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says two young men entered the store, implied they were armed and then stole merchandise. There were no customers in the store at the time and no one was hurt.

They took off in a silver Chrysler. Kentwood police later spotted that car and gave chase, but they broke it off soon because it wasn’t safe to continue.