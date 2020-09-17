Kent Co. deputies seek drivers of cars hit during chase

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a silver Ford Fusion and a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox that were hit during a police chase. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department wants to talk to the drivers of two cars that were hit during a police chase on Monday.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, deputies say a silver Ford Fusion and a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox were hit near the intersection of Alpine Avenue NW and 6 Mile Road NW by a black Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the black Mercedes SUV, Jermaine Bolton, led several police agencies on a chase in Kent County after a homicide in Muskegon Heights. Bolton has been arraigned on charges in both Kent and Muskegon counties. He’s being held at the Muskegon County Jail.

If you were the driver or either vehicle or have any information, please contact Detective Dustin Cook at 616.632.6136.