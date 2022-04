GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing 81-year-old from Gaines Township.

Annie Mae Love was last seen around her home Tuesday evening, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

She was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a black T-shirt and a black hat.

Deputies are concerned for her safety due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.336.3113.