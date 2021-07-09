Kent Co. deputies: Man arrested for 20+ home invasions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for more than 20 home invasions, mostly in northern Kent County.

Frederick Alan Matthews, 40, of Wyoming, was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a weapons charges.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says it has been looking into the home invasions since mid-April. They have happened mostly during the day and mostly in northern Kent County.

Investigators they reviewed home surveillance video and worked with teams from the Allegan County and Washtenaw County sheriff’s departments to identify Matthews as the suspect. Authorities say he had stolen property when he was arrested June 23.

Online jail records show he was arraigned June 25 and his bond was set at $250,000.