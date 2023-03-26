GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy drowned in Kent County Sunday, deputies say.

The child went missing around 2:20 p.m. at Woodfield Apartments near the intersection of 60th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township, just south of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. It said he wandered away from his home.

The 3-year-old drowned in a pond on the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Woodfield Apartments, located near the intersection of 60th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township, on March 26, 2023.

Deputies believe it was an accident. No foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story.

