GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it had received 34 reports of vehicle break-ins so far this year and 471 in 2022. The break-ins happen day and night, but the sheriff’s office said vehicles at retirement centers in Grand Rapids Township and gyms along the 28th Street corridor in Cascade Township had been targeted.

The sheriff’s office said around 10 a.m. Wednesday a witness reported a vehicle’s window being smashed and a purse being stolen at a parking lot on East Paris Avenue. Two suspects drove away in a maroon-colored SUV.

Stolen vehicles are often used during these break-ins, and suspects break windows if they see anything of value inside, according to KCSO. Residents are encouraged to remove any personal belongings from their vehicles. If you have any belongings inside your car, you should keep them out of sight.

Anyone with information about the string of vehicle break-ins is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.