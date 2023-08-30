GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County law enforcement is warning people of a recent string of car break-ins at local parks.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it has tracked several smash-and-grabs during the afternoon and early evening hours that specifically target cars parks at rural park and trail lots.

“So anywhere from 2 to 7 o’clock at night,” said Sgt. Eric Brunner with the sheriff’s office. “But it’s more in the rural parks when maybe somebody is off on a trail run or a walk, and they’re going to be a time away from their car. And typically when people ride bikes or go for a walk, they don’t take their purse or their wallet with them. And so what we’re seeing is those personal belongings left behind in a vehicle and it’s readily viewable.”

Townsend Park, Millennium Park, Fallsburg Park and several Kentwood parks were targeted by what deputies believe is the same group of vandals, according to KCSO.

Brunner said it’s important for people to either take their purses and wallets with them when leaving their cars or hide them under their seats so the items are out of sight.

“Even if that car is locked, our suspects don’t care,” he said. “They’re smashing windows. They’re stealing checks. They’re attempting to cash those checks or change and cash those checks. They’re stealing credit cards and attempting to make purchases with those.”

The public is asked to keep an eye out and report any suspicious vehicles or persons to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.