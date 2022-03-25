CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is considering a plan to purchase Cannonsburg Ski Area and incorporate the property into the parks system.

Danielle Musto, a spokesperson for the business, says the interest in buying the site is in its early stages and that Cannonsburg is not in financial trouble or desperate to sell.

“Cannonsburg is definitely not going anywhere and that’s what I would want people to know. The ski hill will be here,” Musto said. “People are always wanting to inquire and that’s what Kent County did.”

The property is estimated to be worth around $10 million. On Thursday, the Kent County Commission signed off on an application for a $7.5 million grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The difference would be raised by local governments and organizations, according to Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg.

“This is the very, very beginning stop of a long journey. The end is not assured. There’s a lot of work that would have to be done,” Vanderberg said.

The administrator says preserving the green space would benefit the community.

“This area has a lot of activity year-round and, in fact, the owners have graciously allowed it to almost be used like a park,” Vanderberg said.

Cannon Township Supervisor Steve Grimm supports the proposal and says the alternative of the owner selling to private developers would bring too much congestion to an already busy road, even if that means less tax revenue.

“The revenue the township gets from taxes that are collected is something like 6% of the taxes that are collected. Very little goes to the township. And so, in this situation we would generate more tax revenue from a massive development there but the impact on the health, safety and welfare of the community would certainly not be worth that money,” Grimm said.

The county expects to hear if the grant will likely be approved by the end of December, but there are many other steps that need to occur. Vanderberg says the process could take two years.

“That price has not been negotiated with the owner. In fact, per the DNR guidelines, we’re not allowed to negotiate with the owner or do an official appraisal until prior to getting the grant award,” Vanderberg said.

The ski area was busy Friday with the start of the start of the Cannonsburg Snocross National, which runs through Saturday night.