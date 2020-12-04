Kent Co. Commissioners launch takeout challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new social media campaign launched by the Kent County Board of Commissioners is encouraging people to support locally-owned restaurants.

The campaign will run through the end of the year and is using the hashtag #KCTakeoutChallenge.

The purpose is to take a photo or video of a restaurant you’re ordering delivery from, post it to social media with the hashtag and challenge three others to do the same by tagging them in the post.

Board Chair Mandy Bolter launched the campaign this week.

We’re launching the #KCTakeoutChallenge! To help support our local restaurants: order takeout or purchase a gift card from your favorite local Kent County restaurant, post it on social media and tag 3 friends to do the same 🍔 Find a list of restaurants at https://t.co/T3qpaWQrmy pic.twitter.com/lEhBBCFlXJ — KentCountyMI (@KentCountyMI) December 3, 2020

“This campaign supports local businesses, workers and families,” said Bolter, in a press release. “Local restaurants are part of the fabric of communities all across Kent County, and thousands of our neighbors rely on them for their livelihoods. But they have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. We want our local restaurants and their employees to emerge strong when this crisis is over.”

Currently, restaurants can’t offer dine-in service due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It’s not yet clear if those restrictions will be extended, which are set to expire Dec. 9.

In announcing the campaign, the county shared findings that nearly 70% of every dollar spent at local businesses remains in the local economy.

For a list of Kent County restaurants you can support, check out the #KCTakeoutChallenge web page.