GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons is in Washington, D.C., Thursday, preparing to testify before Congress about last year’s midterm elections.

Lyons will share her experience administering the 2022 midterms and the challenges poll workers face to ensure fair, transparent and accurate elections.

According to a release, she will testify before the House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections during a series looking back at election observer access.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called the elections the state’s largest midterm ever as more than 4.5 million people cast a ballot. However, it didn’t go without challenges.

The county’s website crashed on election night. People were still able to access results and it didn’t affect the overall count.

The board of canvassers also had to do a recount for two Kent County school board races and Proposal 3, which was about the future of abortion. Those results have since been certified.

The hearing will start at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it here.