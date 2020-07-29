Kent Co. clerk: Adjustments being made for Aug. 4 primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is doing what it can to make sure people feel secure if they do decide to vote in person on Tuesday for the August primary.

First, it has supplied all local jurisdictions with personal protective equipment. They’re telling election workers to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

It’s also going to be sanitizing polling stations throughout the day and have hand sanitizer available to voters.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says election workers are to encourage voters to wear masks but won’t be requiring them.

“For voters who do not happen to have a mask or do not have a mask on, no voter will be turned away whether or not they’re wearing a mask,” she said.

County clerks are also recommending that people vote absentee to avoid overcrowded polls.

Posthumus Lyons said in Kent County, 122,000 absentee ballot applications were sent out and 55,000 have been returned.

“Michigan is not an early voting state. Absentee voting is very different from early voting,” she said. “Early voting is exactly that — where you go in and you cast your ballot and that ballot, and that vote are counted. Your vote is not counted until Election Day, so if a voter changes their mind or something happens that they want to vote for somebody else, they have the ability to do so.”

Posthumus Lyons also wants to remind voters that on this Election Day, you’re only allowed to vote for one party. If you flip-flop, your ballot will become null and void.