Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Kent Co. cellphone store broken into

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The T-Mobile cellphone store on Kalamazoo Avenue SE was broken into early Sunday morning, according to dispatch.

Authorities said the alarm sounded just after 5 a.m. at the T-Mobile store off Kalamazoo Avenue near 68th Street SE in Grand Rapids. When deputies arrived they found broken glass and said a suspect/suspects gained access to the store.

Officials are unaware if anything was taken from the store at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 