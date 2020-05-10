Kent Co. cellphone store broken into

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The T-Mobile cellphone store on Kalamazoo Avenue SE was broken into early Sunday morning, according to dispatch.

Authorities said the alarm sounded just after 5 a.m. at the T-Mobile store off Kalamazoo Avenue near 68th Street SE in Grand Rapids. When deputies arrived they found broken glass and said a suspect/suspects gained access to the store.

Officials are unaware if anything was taken from the store at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.