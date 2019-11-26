Kent Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of first airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A hundred years of aviation in West Michigan was celebrated Tuesday at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The ground was broken on the first airport in Kent County on Nov. 26, 1919, which was located where Roger B Chaffee Drive is today.

“It’s really a cool thing to think of where we were 100 years ago, where we are now. And then to think, where are we going to be in 100 years? How is aviation going to change?” said Tara Hernandez, the airport’s spokesperson.

Charles Lindbergh and the Spirit of St. Louis visited in 1927.

Historic photos of Charles Lindbergh and the Spirit of St. Louis visiting Grand Rapids in 1927.

Grand Rapids is also home to some aviation firsts.

The first regularly scheduled airline service in the U.S. began in the mid-1920s. It ran between Grand Rapids and Detroit.

In the late 1950s, the ground was broken on the current location in Cascade Township. The grand opening was held this week back in 1963.

Jim Gingrich was flying out of GRR to spend Thanksgiving with his son in Salt Lake City. He stopped by the display of historical pictures. He said he was there for that grand opening in 1963 when he was 12 years old.

“It was fun my dad had brought my brother and I out for the opening of the new airport. We were all excited to see this big place where jets were going to fly and take off. And they had a big air show here that summer,” Gingrich said.

An undated aerial view of Kent County’s airport next to a modern aerial photo of the same area.

The public was invited to take part in the celebration with historical pictures and cupcakes as the airport continues to gear up for the busy holiday weekend.

People can learn more about the history of Kent County’s airport online.