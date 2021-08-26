Kent Co. board to hold meeting on mask mandates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Board of Commissioners are set to hold a meeting on mask mandates Thursday morning.

The board will hold a meeting that will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. they will hold a “Board of Commissioners Work Session – School Mask Public Health Order.”

The Kent County Board of Commissioners are expected to address the mask mandate for preschool through sixth grade students.

The mandate requires masks for everyone — regardless of vaccination status — inside buildings that have preschool through sixth grade classrooms. There are exceptions for people under the age of 4, though masks are advised for children as young as 2, for certain medical conditions and for vaccinated teachers who work with children who are hard of hearing.

“This was a necessary decision as we are seeing rapid increases in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant,” Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a statement on Aug. 20. “It also appears as though this variant may be more likely to cause serious illness and hospitalization, so we need to take precautions to keep our children healthy and in school.”

The 10 a.m. work session will stream live on WOODTV.com. You can also find it on the Kent County YouTube page.