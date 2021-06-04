Kent Co. authorities seek missing adult foster care resident

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for an adult foster care resident who went missing south of Grand Rapids.

Steven Crawford, 60, is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes standing 5-foot-4 and weighing about 120 pounds. He wears his hair in dreadlocks that he generally pulls back. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black T-shirt, a tan jacket and a black bandana. He was carrying some of his things in a grocery bag.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Crawford was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday walking northbound in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and 44th Street SE.

Authorities say Crawford lives at an adult foster care home in Gaines Township, has diminished mental capacity and needs medication that he doesn’t have with him. He also doesn’t have a cellphone.

Anyone who knows where Crawford may be should call 911.