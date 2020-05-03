Kent Co. Animal Shelter launches new website to find lost pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Officials at the Kent County Animal Shelter have launched a new way for you to find lost pets from a distance.

It’s called Finding Rover. Animal shelter officials says they understand the need to get things done remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is why they say this new website will come in handy.

Here’s how it works: Anyone with a pet in Kent County is encouraged to register their animal online.

From there, you’ll upload a picture of your pet. Then if they happened to get lost, the person who finds your animal can snap a photo of them and the website will do a facial recognition search, showing you the lost animals that look the most like your pet.

“People can just find their pet and they don’t really have to come to the shelter,” said Namiko Ota-Noveskey, the program supervisor with Kent County Animal Shelter. “I think that’s kind of the good part because the shelter is stressful and also right now with trying to do social distancing and not having to come into the public building, we can try to keep everybody safe.”

If you would like to register your pet on Finding Rover, click here.