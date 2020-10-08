Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt announces retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After serving more than 16 years in Kent County, Administrator/ Controller Wayman Britt announced that he will be retiring July 2021.

Britt joined the county in March 2004 serving as assistant county administrator. He became interim county administrator/ controller in 2017, then was appointed to his current position in January 2018.

“After 17 years serving Kent County, it will be hard to walk away from this job,” Britt said in his letter of resignation. “But I remind myself that I’m not walking away from this tremendous community. So many people have made an indelible mark on me – from our County team to those leading and making a difference out in our community. I’ll carry that with me well beyond my tenure here. I am honored to have had the board’s trust and grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the great people of Kent County,”

Britt was set to retire in January 2021 but negotiated a six-month extension to his employee agreement. The board will be asked to approve the extension on Oct. 22.

Britt has made many contributions to the community including creating funding for early childhood services and launching the Kent County Population Consortium. Most recently, he led the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners, I want to thank Wayman for his commitment, dedication, leadership and true public service to the people of Kent County over the past 17 years,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. “I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with him in service of our County and wish him the best on his well-deserved retirement.”