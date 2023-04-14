KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent City Community Schools are closed Friday due to a threat made on social media.
In a letter to parents and guardians, superintendent Bill Crane said the district would be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution.
Crane said he was notified of the social media post Thursday night after authorities received calls from concerned parents.
Crane released the following letter Friday:
“Safety for all students and staff continues to be our top priority. With that in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, Kent City Community Schools will be closed on Friday April 14th.
“At roughly 10:30 pm on Thursday April 13th, I was notified about a disturbing social media post by School Resource Officer Chad Wells. Deputy Wells received this information from members of the Sheriff’s Department who took a call from concerned parents who saw the post. The post included language and imagery that was concerning to say the least.
“I am thankful to those who came forward and did not hesitate to bring this situation to the attention of the police and school officials. As more information is made available we will be sure to pass it along.”Superintendent Bill Crane