Kenowa Hills offers virtual learning option for fall

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kenowa Hills Public Schools says its offering a virtual learning option to its students this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving feedback from parents who are concerned about sending their kids back to in-person learning, the district decided to offer an option that can be done 100% online.

Students using the virtual option will have the same workload as those in a traditional classroom. The learning style is within the Michigan Department of Education’s guidelines, the district says.

Parents interested in enrolling students in the virtual learning experience can fill out a form online and will receive updates.

All families will be informed on plans for both in-person and virtual learning, the district says.

KHPS says its monitoring updates from the state on guidelines for learning this fall.