Kenowa Hills offers virtual learning option for fall

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kenowa Hills Public Schools says its offering a virtual learning option to its students this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving feedback from parents who are concerned about sending their kids back to in-person learning, the district decided to offer an option that can be done 100% online.

Students using the virtual option will have the same workload as those in a traditional classroom. The learning style is within the Michigan Department of Education’s guidelines, the district says.

Parents interested in enrolling students in the virtual learning experience can fill out a form online and will receive updates.

All families will be informed on plans for both in-person and virtual learning, the district says.

KHPS says its monitoring updates from the state on guidelines for learning this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 

 