KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kentwood.

Kentwood Police Department said around 5:30 a.m., officers were sent to Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport on 28th Street SE near East Beltline Avenue SE for a shooting.

Scene of early morning shooting in Kentwood, Feb. 25, 2023. Scene of early morning shooting in Kentwood, Feb. 25, 2023.

Police said a male, whose age has not been released, had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

KPD doesn’t believe there is a threat to the public.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or any suspect info at the moment.

News 8 reached out to Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport which said it has no statement at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.