GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County deputy was involved in a crash with another car Friday.

It happened in Gaines Township, at 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened as the deputy was responding to an emergency call. It did not say what led up to the crash.

Both the deputy and the other driver will be checked at the hospital for minor injuries, according to KCSO.