BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have arrested two Kalamazoo men accused of forcing women to open bank accounts after an incident in Byron Township.

Slightly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a woman being held against her will at the Bank of America located on South Division at 68th Street, in Byron Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. A woman told bank tellers that two men were forcing her to open a bank account, KCSO said.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a vehicle with two men inside, along with another woman.

Based on its investigation, the sheriff’s office said two men, both 27 years old, “randomly” found two women who were experiencing homelessness in Kalamazoo, then convinced the women to work for them and earn money. The women, ages 34 and 43, were apparently required to open bank accounts in their own names at several banks, then pass the information to the two men, deputies said.

KCSO said it is still investigating what the accounts were being used for, but there were multiple previous incidents.

Two 27-year-old Kalamazoo men have been arrested, deputies said. Their names were not released Thursday, since they had not yet been arraigned.

The prosecutor’s office has authorized charges of unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and resisting and obstructing police, according to KCSO. Unlawful imprisonment is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, while human trafficking is a 10-year felony.

The sheriff’s office said the two men will likely be arraigned Friday in 63rd District Court.