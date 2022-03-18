CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Kent County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting while investigating a crash near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on 36th Street near the intersection of Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township.

The road remains closed while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle crashed into a power pole, bringing down the power lines into the roadway. The driver, a 51-year-old Grand Rapids man, was not injured.

Investigators believe the driver fell asleep before the crash.

No additional information about what led to the shooting was released, but the sheriff’s office said it happened while the deputy was investigating the crash.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.