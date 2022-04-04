GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department immunization program supervisor is retiring later this month.

Mary Wisinski’s last day is April 15.

She worked as a nurse for 45 years.

“Nursing is super important to me,” she said. “All of the people that I’ve met, connected with and helped over the years, it makes me smile to think about my career as a nurse.”

While working in public health, she’s dealt with multiple vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, she said, including outbreaks of H1N1, hepatitis A and the measles.

She said the longest outbreak she’s seen is COVID-19. According to state data, Kent County has one of the best COVID-19 vaccine rates in West Michigan.

An undated photo of Mary Wisinski. (Courtesy Kent County Health Department)

FILE – A courtesy image of Mary Wisinski, the Kent County Health Department’s immunization program supervisor, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, 2020.

Wisinski said she credits that to the county’s vaccine providers, but she also said there is still work to do to bring COVID-19 vaccine rates in children up.

“We’re still one of the best in the state,” she said. “I think that’s because I’ve worked very hard over the last 15 years to build those partnerships, and we have so many committed providers.”

