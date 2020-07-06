Kent County to host food distribution event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Community Action is distributing about 50 pounds of food to residents during an event on Thursday.

The event is open to the general public with low income, organizers say, and is expected to assist about 900 households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 121 Franklin Street S.E.

Residents are asked to enter southbound on Jefferson Avenue from Wealthy Street. All other entrances will be barricaded by Grand Rapids police to ensure the event is operated properly.

Upon arrival, KCCA says residents need to remain in their cars. Their trucks will need to be open and ready to accept the food.

Walk-up services will not be offered to help with physical distancing requirements.

“This distribution is our way to respond to those households with food insecurities in an effort to alleviate the causes of poverty,” KCCA Director Susan Cervantes said.

Organizers say more than 20 food items will be packaged. The food items include fruits, vegetables, rice, beans, and meats.