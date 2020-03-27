KCAS suspends adoptions, seeks foster homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though the Kent County Animal Shelter has suspended adoption services, they are still looking to place dogs into foster homes.

If you are interested in fostering a dog until the shelter reopens, you can contact kcas@kentcountymi.gov.

Anyone who is missing a pet is asked to call 616.632.7300 to make an appointment to look through the shelter’s kennels. KCAS is also still providing euthanasia services to the public by appointment.

Animal control officers are still working regular hours and answering emergency calls for service.

While you wait for the shelter to reopen, you can find more information on adopting any pet from KCAS by visiting the organization’s website.