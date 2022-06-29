GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died and another was critically injured in a crash near Cutlerville Wednesday.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue at Crystal Springs Boulevard in Gaines Township, the Dutton Fire Department said in a release. It said two vehicles crashed head-on in the northbound lanes.

One person was declared dead at the scene, the fire department said.

The other driver had to be extricated, officials say. They say that person was brought to a trauma center with injuries that are life-threatening.

Authorities have not released their names.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Kalamazoo Avenue was closed Wednesday evening from 68th Street to 76th Street. The crash remains under investigation.