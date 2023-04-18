WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Judge Mark A. Trusock on Tuesday said he will sentence convicted killer Jon Siesling to a term of years, upending his current sentence of life in prison without parole.

Trusock’s sentencing has been set for Thursday, June 8. The minimum term can range from 25 years up to 40 years in prison. The maximum term is capped at 60 years. Siesling, 37, is currently at a state prison in Macomb County.

Tuesday’s ruling followed closing statements by the defense and prosecution. Trusock heard testimony last week from several witnesses, including Siesling.

Siesling was convicted of murder in 2003 after killing his mother and two sisters, 15-year-old Katelin and 6-year-old Leah, in their Walker home. He was 17 years old at the time.

He received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for those who are 17 and younger is unconstitutional. A judge in 2021 again sentenced Siesling to life in prison.

The following year, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences is unconstitutional for those 18 and younger, leading to Siesling’s resentencing.